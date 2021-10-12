The Yankton City Commission is seeking Yankton residents to fill an opening on the Planning Commission.
• One vacancy on the Planning Commission
This is to complete the current term, which will expire 2024.
Anyone who is interested in filling this opening should submit an email letter to commission@cityofyankton.org including your reason for wanting to serve on the Planning Commission.
The deadline for these inquires is Nov. 12, 2021.
