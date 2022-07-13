100 Years
Friday, July 14, 1922
• The latest bulletin of “Reported Tests of Holstein Friesian Cows” reports a creditable record of a cow owned by the State Hospital at Yankton. This cow, Redfield Colantha Alewin, at the age of six years, is credited with 459.5 pounds of milk and 22,543 pounds of butter fat, in seven days, equivalent to 28.1 lbs. of butter.
• Unanimous sentiment for a municipal swimming pool, of the enclosed all-year-round type, and for the calling of a special election at as early a date as possible to vote bonds for the construction thereof, was voiced at the mass meeting called last night to discuss the proposition.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 14, 1947
• Eddie Dean’s homecoming to Yankton Sunday was an occasion which the celebrated cowboy singer and movie star won’t forget for a long time. Eddie was given an enthusiastic welcome by his old friends and admirers, and at the same time the former WNAX radio entertainer showed that he was still unspoiled by success.
• Mr. and Mrs. Anton S. Nedved will observe their 63rd wedding anniversary quietly at their Tyndall home on Tuesday. Anton S. Nedved and Miss Annie Smajkel, of Cleveland, Ohio, settled on a farm a mile and a half north of Tyndall after their marriage on July 15, 1884. They still own the farm. They began farming with a team of horses, a couple of cows, and $2.50 cash.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 14, 1972
• Workmen recently completed installing an ornate gateway and grille at the entrance of the Yankton County Historical Society Museum. The project was made possible through a grant provided by the Yankton Woman’s Club. Cardis Manufacturing Company of Sioux City made the gateway which was typical of those used during the time of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Ed Keehr, local contractor, did the installation.
• During June this year 23 accidents were investigated at the scene by Yankton police, compared with 25 in June a year ago, and 15 were reported but not investigated, compared to 24 last June, for a total of 38 accidents this June as compared with 49 in June last year.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 14, 1997
• Thirty-five students and five teachers of the former Nelles School District #11 near Scotland attended the first all-school reunion Saturday evening. Nelles School was open from 1879 to 1963 and served students from first through eighth grades.
• Rod and Pam Huber, along with Kevin Livingston and Brenda Leader of the Lewis and Clark Windsurfing Association, organized this year’s Nuclear Days windsurfing regatta. Unfortunately, the usually blustery South Dakota breezes went elsewhere for the weekend, and the races scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday were cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.