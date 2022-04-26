• Benjamin Grillet, 42, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Monday for grand theft (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and driving with a suspended license.
• Joshua Suhr, 41, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and commission of a felony while armed.
• Christopher Venables, 37, Yankton, was arrested Monday for contempt of court, driving with a revoked license and driving under the influence.
• John Bigcrow Jr., 37, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Andrew Gwinn, 33, Yankton, was arrested Monday on warrants for failure to appear, first-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception ($0-$500).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.