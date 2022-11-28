Minerva’s Grill and Bar in Yankton has closed, according to a report from Yankton’s KYNT Radio, Monday.
“With heavy heart after a 20-year run here in Yankton, we’ll be closing Minerva’s here in Yankton effective immediately,” Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality told the radio station. “Our lease has expired with the Kelley Inn and we’ve been working with them to try to find a new lessee. We’ve found one and they will be taking over Dec. 1.”
Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time, the report said.
The phone number listed on Google for WR Hospitality is not in service. There is no phone number listed on the WR Hospitality web site and the phone number listed on its Facebook page was answered by Regency Hotel Management.
The Press & Dakotan was able to leave a voice mail for Sawyer, who had not responded by press time.
It is unclear at this point whether other Minerva’s locations are set to close as well.
