• On Dec. 15, 2022, at approximately 8:22 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident occurring near the intersection of 887 Road and 548 Ave. Crofton Fire and Rescue and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The vehicle was located unoccupied. Accident investigation revealed David Schumacher, 46, of Crofton, was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra east on 887 Road at approximately 45-50 mph on Dec. 14, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m. Due to the snowy weather/road conditions, Schumacher lost control of the pickup and slid into a ditch on the north side of the roadway. Schumacher reported he was the only occupant of the pickup and no injuries. All motor vehicle drivers are advised to be aware of Nebraska Revised Statute 60-696, “The driver of any vehicle involved in an accident upon any highway, private road, or private drive, resulting in damage to property, shall (a) immediately stop such vehicle at the scene of such accident and (b) give his or her name, address, telephone number, and operator’s license number to the owner of the property struck or the driver or occupants of any other vehicle involved in the collision.” In addition, if an accident causes over $1,500 damage to anyone’s vehicle/property, it is required the owner to notify law enforcement.
• Knox County 911 Coordinator Heather Kienow and Knox County Sheriff Don Henery would like to congratulate Dispatcher Kendra Holtz for completing the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials—International, Inc. APCO Institute’s Communications Training Officer, 6th Edition. Kendra completed the 24 credit-hour class online while working full time, training two dispatchers from another agency and one new Knox County dispatcher! Again, congratulations Kendra, on this achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.