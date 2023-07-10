Mueller Sworn In
The Yankton School Board’s newest member, Jacklyn Mueller (right), was sworn into office Monday by Yankton School District Business Manager Chareen Gerber, who herself started in the job on July 1, replacing Jason Bietz. Terry Crandall was elected school board president for the 2023-2024 school year.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

“Darn rain!”

That’s not something one would expect to hear in the Yankton area this summer, but it may have been muttered by Rod Taylor, building and facilities maintenance director for the Yankton School District (YSD), Monday afternoon as he watched work stop on the refurbishing of the hard surface at Lincoln Elementary School due to the weather.

