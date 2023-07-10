“Darn rain!”
That’s not something one would expect to hear in the Yankton area this summer, but it may have been muttered by Rod Taylor, building and facilities maintenance director for the Yankton School District (YSD), Monday afternoon as he watched work stop on the refurbishing of the hard surface at Lincoln Elementary School due to the weather.
Taylor, who gave a report on the summer projects at Monday’s school board meeting, said it was a bit frustrating to have to stop work midway through the Lincoln work, but, he noted, the work crew was slated to return Tuesday to complete the Lincoln part of the project before moving on to Stewart Elementary for similar work.
According to Taylor, there were 53 grounds and facilities projects on the summer’s work agenda. He noted that 23 of those projects are completed and 15 more are in the process of being completed. Some of the completed projects included new wood floors in all facilities where wood floors existed, new flooring in the Summit Center performing arts theater, a new dimmer pack for the lighting in the theater, and the hallways and ceilings have been sealed and painted at the middle school.
Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle asked Taylor to explain why the YHS parking lot was redone since it was resurfaced only four years go.
Taylor explained that YSD hired Brosz Engineering of Sioux Falls to conduct and evaluate all the school district’s hard surfaces, including blacktop and concrete. Their report rated the condition of each individual hard surface on a scale of one to four, four being the worst.
“The high school was oil coated and chip sealed a little over four years ago,” Taylor noted. “But Brosz’s rating on that parking lot was low. It is showing serious deterioration.”
“You can see more rock than normally would be exposed after this amount of time,” Taylor added, “so they felt it should be resurfaced.”
In other action at Monday’s school board meeting, Jacklyn Mueller was sworn in as a new board member. Mueller was the lone candidate to file for last spring’s school board election, so she automatically won the seat. That seat was vacated by longtime board member Fran Kieffer, who chose not to run for another term.
Once seated, Mueller declared that she has an indirect conflict, that being she has a sister-in-law who teaches at Beadle, so Mueller will recuse herself from voting on matters regarding teachers at future meetings.
The board held its annual reorganization. Terry Crandall was elected to serve as the board president and Sarah Carda was elected vice president. Both were the only nominees for each position.
In other matters, Tony Beste, principal at Lincoln Elementary, gave a report on a “fun day” they held this past spring at Lincoln. He noted that when the students and staff went through the COVID pandemic, all activities involving the entire student body or individual classes were brought to a standstill.
“We decided we wanted to hold something that would let the students get together and just have fun,” Beste added. The “fun day” involved six activity stations and students moved from station. He said they plan to continue holding the “fun day” each spring semester.
Yankton High School Principal Todd Dvoracek gave a sobering report for his piece of “good news,” noting that being there is just one month until the annual “welcome to YHS” events will be held. The incoming freshmen, the Class of 2027, will visit the YHS facility with their parents to meet with homeroom teachers and make sure their class schedules are OK and to get a brief explanation of what the new high schoolers can expect in the initial days of the school year. Dvoracek said the sophomore class will have a similar meeting on Aug. 9, followed the next two days by the juniors and seniors.
Also Monday, Crandall appointed board members to serve on the board’s standing committees. Those committees include: Personnel and Negotiations — Carda, Kathy Greenway; Finance — Dr. Jill Sternquist; and Buildings and Grounds — Crandall, Mueller, with Kieffer as ex officio.
