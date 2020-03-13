LESTERVILLE — The Lesterville Rural Fire Protection District will be holding its Annual Board Meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Lesterville Fire Station.
All district members are welcome to attend.
Updated: March 14, 2020 @ 2:57 am
