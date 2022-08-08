City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan
The City of Yankton is in a rare situation — it’s able to have its cake, eat it too and share with the citizens, as well.

That was the feeling among the City Commission as it voted 8-1 to allocate $1.75 million of leftover construction funds from the Huether Family Aquatics Center toward a restricted fund to address maintenance, capital and operational expenses as needed at the facility while the remainder of the construction fund — expected to be around or exceeding $1.75 million — will be dedicated to reducing the burden on the taxpayers who made the project a reality.

