City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan

The City of Yankton is in a rare situation — it’s able to have its cake, eat it too and share with the citizens, as well.
That was the feeling among the City Commission as it voted 8-1 to allocate $1.75 million of leftover construction funds from the Huether Family Aquatics Center toward a restricted fund to address maintenance, capital and operational expenses as needed at the facility while the remainder of the construction fund — expected to be around or exceeding $1.75 million — will be dedicated to reducing the burden on the taxpayers who made the project a reality.
Commissioner Tony Maibaum was the lone vote against the measure, citing a desire to wait for more solid monetary figures.
City Manager Amy Leon explained that the city was in an unusual position after the bids came in on the aquatics center project in 2018.
“We hit a sweet spot that we rarely hit in the public sector with things being done on time, under-budget and bids coming in shockingly well,” she said. “(The bids) were well over $2-$3 million under what I thought they were going to be.”
According to Leon, the commission must close out the project by Sept. 26. With how the bond and loans were worked out, combined with the low final bid and minimal number of changes since initiating the project, Leon said it is expected that around $3.5 million will be left in the construction fund once the project is closed out.
It was originally proposed to take $2 million out of the construction account — a total matching the city’s promised contribution to the project — and put it into a restricted fund for maintenance, operations or future capital at the facility. What would remain in the construction fund would go toward paying off the bond.
“This is cake,” Leon said. “This is exciting — we never get cake at this city. Now, it’s your job to decide how we’re going to slice up that cake.”
She said the idea for the standing maintenance, operations and future capital fund stems from the increasing uncertainties that municipalities are facing when it comes to providing services.
“We are going to do our best to plan for capital expenses, but we won’t replace a pump until it goes out, and we hope we have that cash on hand if we need to, but we’d like to be certain,” she said. “I am very uncertain about where we are nationally in our economy. If we have a very tight sales tax year, the things that will be recommended to cut are not public safety and infrastructure, they will be the amenities or things that are more quality-of-life driven. I don’t want to be put in a position where we can’t operate that facility to its full extent.”
Commissioner Mike Villanueva, who had been a major advocate of the project, said he had some reservations about the original proposal.
“We can use pretty much any or all of those funds to sunset the opt-out early if we’d like, or we can use it like we’re talking about now and putting it into a special fund that is going to be a maintenance fund for the facility — which I don’t necessarily think is the wrong thing to do,” he said. “I just don’t know if I feel really good about putting all $2 million in that fund and not helping to sunset the opt-out sooner. The reason I bring it up is because, during the Dive In campaign and during the Yes for Yankton campaign, we did tell the citizens if there was extra money, we would help to sunset that bond sooner.”
Commissioner Ben Brunick said he saw room for a compromise.
“I’d like to know if there’s anybody else on the commission that would be interested in the half mark as good faith,” he said. “This was an opt-out that was voted on by the community. It’s a fantastic quality-of-life project. We’ve gotten incredibly fortunate that it is under-budget. … We can actually do both — we can ‘have cake and eat it too’ by saying we’re going to have a perpetual fund and we’re going to pay off two years early. To me, that sounds like a good compromise.”
Among those seeing the benefit in the proposed compromise was Villanueva.
“It’s important to what Dive In and Yes for Yankton said we would do, or thought we were going to be able to do, as well as I absolutely see the benefit of having a fund to maintain the facility,” he said.
Though initially motioned as a $2 million fund, Brunick successfully amended the motion to put $1.75 million into the maintenance and operations fund while leaving the rest in the construction fund.
Josh Svatos, who founded and ran the Dive In Yankton, also addressed the commission Monday.
“We made some pretty important promises to the community when we did this project,” he said. “It would go a long way in credibility for future projects if we did pay down some of that bond.”
The earliest the city can make any early payments on the bond is 2025.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Held a special work session to discuss the 2023 budget. No formal action was taken.
