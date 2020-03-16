Regents Announce Online Classes For State Universities

VERMILLION — South Dakota’s six public universities will temporarily move to online classes March 23 with on-campus, in-person classes scheduled to resume April 6.
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced the decision Monday afternoon. The action was taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Thursday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced it would extend spring break at the state’s six public universities in South Dakota through this Friday (March 20).
The six affected schools include the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University in Madison, Northern State University in Aberdeen, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
The Board of Regents, which governs the state’s public universities, issued the following statement:
“It has been an unprecedented time in our state, country, and world as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in the South Dakota Board of Regents’ system.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff throughout the state is our top priority and we continue to monitor the situation around the clock.
“Considering the continued high risk of exposure throughout the United States and in the interest of public safety, the Board of Regents is taking the following actions:
• Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online.
• On-campus, in-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.
The Board of Regents continues to monitor the COVID-19 developments and will announce any further changes, the SDBOR news release said.
“This is an evolving situation and the board will revisit this situation and communicate any changes in course delivery again on Friday, March 27,” the regents said.
The SDBOR commended the administrators and staff for their contributions during the pandemic.
“As leaders in higher education, we are thankful for our university presidents and their staff, who have worked tirelessly the past several weeks, providing wisdom and knowledge to help navigate these difficult times that still include a level of uncertainty,” the regents said.
Students, staff and the general public are encouraged to continue monitoring for new developments and announcements, the press release said.
“Please refer to university specific news releases and websites to stay up to date on the status of campus operations,” the board said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.