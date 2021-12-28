County Plans With Federal Funds

Navigating the changing tides of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the Yankton County Commission has federal dollars and is mapping out plans for future infrastructure improvements.
“We’ve dealt with COVID as it ebbs and flows throughout the year (and) I do believe we have found a way to approach it that we can live with,” Yankton County Commission Chair Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan following Tuesday’s year-end meeting. “We are going to live with it like we do the flu. So, now that we’re to that point where we understand that, I think everyone has a different outlook going forward.”
This year, Yankton County received a large amount of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. ARPA provides relief funds to state, local and tribal governments that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds expire at the end of 2024.
“I hate to say the county has benefited from such a catastrophe, but (the money) has helped,” she said. “We were allocated $4.4 million. We have already received $2.2 million of it, and we just made a motion to transfer out our revenue lost dollars, most of which we calculated came from our jail.”
Unlike other counties, Yankton County receives federal dollars for its jail services.
“When COVID initially hit in 2020, we essentially shut down our jails, and inmates were not moved in and out,” Loest said. “We took a significant hit in revenue from that. So, we were fortunate to get those dollars from the feds.”
The federal funds may be used for government services, and county commissioners have set intentions to use them for needed highway projects, she said.
Historically, as counties progress through the years and find themselves short on budget, those dollars are taken from highway funds because that is the one area with less statutory requirements, Loest said.
“We had done a road task force the year before, and we laid out a plan for, if we had extra dollars, where those dollars could go,” she said. “Our highway supervisor has started putting those (federal) dollars into roads out in the rural areas.”
Work has already begun with the resurfacing of several miles of Walshtown Road (444th Avenue) and will continue to other roads once that project is complete, she said.
There are also plans to address issues with county bridges, including a renewed application for a grant to deal with structure issues on the Stone Church Bridge, a major bridge across the James River.
“When I came into office, we had a lot of bridges on the list that were red (received an unfavorable inspection), and we’ve been slowly tackling those,” Loest said. “With our road task force, we identified A-level roads, and we have done our best to address the bridges on those roads.”
By the end of next year, Loest said she thinks that all bridges on the county’s A-level roads will be free from weight limitations.
Another COVID-related financial issue the commission must address early next year is the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) employee salary adjustment in the face of expected inflation fluctuations.
“Some counties are sticking with what they had originally budgeted for, some are adjusting them upward and others are choosing to instead to give a stipend for the year to assist,” she said. “That allows you to keep your matrix where it is until we understand what inflation is going to do.”
Loest recommended that the county stick with the 1.2% CPI adjustment, issue a stipend and revisit the CPI at its annual budget meeting over the summer.
“I think within six months, we will know exactly where this inflation is going to be, and a significant adjustment could be made for 2023,” she said. “When we do it, my suggestion is that we take it out of the ARPA money.”
Other issues that will continue to take shape in 2022 include medical and recreational cannabis.
“My understanding is there will probably be some changes to what we’ve already done on the medicinal side of it, but we are proceeding with state law today and we have an ordinance in place which we adopted a few months ago,” Loest said. “Also, we’re all waiting to see what happens to recreational marijuana.”
The Yankton County Commission has approved several medical marijuana applications for permit, which must now be considered at the state level, she said.
“So, whether they’re approved in the end or not, is now in the hands of the state,” she said.
In January, the County Commission will have an opportunity to reorganize the leadership roles. Loest, who has chaired the commission for the last two years, called the task an honor.
“I have learned a great deal, and I continue to learn a great deal every day,” she said. “I have the pleasure of working with really good people in all the buildings across our county.”
“I don’t know ‘fun’ is the right word, but it’s certainly been a good experience to be able to do this, and I wish every citizen could sit in one of the five commission chairs.”
———
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission:
• discussed the selection of an IT services provider after considering bids from IT Outlet, InfoTech and Anderson Telecom. An InfoTech representative discussed some proposed price changes after service requirements were adjust from the original bid. The commission voted to select Anderson Telecom of Yankton.
• approved year-end claims, contingency transfers and a transfer of ARPA funds; and
• declared that all county employees are essential — except county commissioners.
