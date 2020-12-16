Rhoades Family Talks About Vogt Cleaners’ 73 Years Of Operation

Mike and Jane Rhoades have been at the helm of a Yankton-area institution for nearly 30 years.
But after 73 years in business, Vogt’s Fine Cleaners is set to close the door on the location it has called home as its services will be merging with Buhl’s Cleaners on the other side of downtown Yankton.
With the bittersweet moment only a short few weeks away, the Rhoades spoke with the Press & Dakotan about the cleaners’ history, what it’s meant to serve the community and how they’ll continue to serve the city after Vogt’s closes for good.
Vogt’s Fine Cleaners, originally founded and owned by Harry Vogt, opened in 1947 and has stayed in the same location along Douglas Ave. in downtown Yankton ever since.
Jane told the Press & Dakotan that she and her family were no strangers to the dry cleaning business.
“Dry cleaning is in our blood,” she said. “When we were little, we worked at the dry cleaners in Wagner when we started the fifth grade. It’s always been in our family and our legacy.
She said around 1973, Vogt sold the business to Jane’s parents, Larry and Phyllis Frager.
(Larry) bought the place and he passed away in (1984),” Jane said. “My sister and her husband lived here and they bought it from my mom because my mom wasn’t able to handle it on her own.”
A few years later, Jane and Mike would be asked to help out with the business in Yankton.
“In ‘91, they had young kids at home, were working all the time and kind of overwhelmed,” Jane said. “They asked us to come and partner with them.”
In 2004, with Jane’s sister moving away from the area, she and Mike took over the business full time.
Mike said in the nearly 30 years that he and his wife have worked at Vogt’s, he’s seen a lot of changes.
“The biggest change is what people wear,” he said. “Formal wear is not what it used to be. People used to wear a suit to church. They don’t anymore. We still have a pretty good base of professional people who like to have pressed shirts and pressed pants and perhaps a suit, but as far as the weekend ‘going to church clothes,’ you just don’t see that anymore.”
Jane added that there have been some “out-there” requests in the past.
“I did, for a period of time, have a rodeo clown that would bring in his costumes and have me do weird things to them and sew patches on and stuff,” she said. “We’ve cleaned costumes that they bring in and (for instance) there’s this big hard head that they think they can have cleaned. It’s like, ‘No, you can’t clean that, but we’ll brush it, spray it and try to get it looking nice.’”
However, the strangest requests have usually been for advice — little of which had to do with keeping clothing clean.
“For a while, we kind of joked that when we answer the phone we should say, ‘Vogt Cleaners and Information Center,’” she said. “People would randomly call here and say, ‘Where would you go to buy a good set of tires?’”
Mike said that, while it is an oddity that the cleaners are asked for such advice, he has a little theory on why.
“(Running) a cleaners, especially one that’s been around a long time, I think the people in the community kind of know that you know some things about town, what to do, where to go and what services are best at what place,” he said.
While the Rhoades have both enjoyed the dry cleaning business, after 30 years, both of them were looking for an opportunity to lighten the strain.
Mike said an opportunity came almost at random.
“Jane and I are in our early 60s, so we’ve been giving some thought to this,” he said. “One day she mentioned it to a passerby. … This person knew the Carda boys (at Buhl’s Cleaners) and mentioned offhand that Jane had said that. Sure enough, Blake Carda came over and inquired and the rest is kind of history.”
Vogt’s will close its doors for good on New Year’s Day. Mike said the building already has a buyer lined up.
However, the Rhoades plan to continue working at Buhl’s.
“They’re going to run the business end of it and I’m going to have more time to spend with my customers and more time to spend with my alterations, which is my passion,” Jane said.
Meanwhile, Mike said he will “do whatever he can” at Buhl’s.
Mike said that the merger will help keep the Vogt’s legacy going in some form.
“It’s probably best for the merger to happen and that would assure the continuation of a cleaner being able to serve the Yankton community,” he said.
He said he and his wife are happy to have been a part of keeping a Yankton institution going for so long.
“We’ve got quite a sense of pride and accomplishment,” he said. “It’s kind of bittersweet to have this happen. It’s sweet because we’re approaching retirement and it’s nice to have this option, and a little bitter because we didn’t do this because we didn’t like it — we enjoyed the business. We appreciated the customers and became almost family with some of them. It’s a pretty close-knit relationship that you build over the years with some of the people that you serve.”
Jane said she’s looking forward to lightening the load while continuing to serve the community.
“I’m hoping to be able to leave the stress behind and be able to just enjoy my customers, what I’m doing and not have to think about having to come down every Saturday and Sunday,” she said. “For all these years, we’ve tried to do the best that we can do and make our customers happy, or as happy as we can possibly make them. … We’re excited to go over to Buhl’s and work with them. I think we can teach them some things and they can probably teach us a few things, too.”
