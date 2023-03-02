100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 3, 1923
• George F. Green, one of Yankton’s few remaining civil war veterans, passed away this morning at his home, 413 Picotte Street, of pneumonia. He had been ill for several days.
• Yankton is to have an opportunity to meet and to hear South Dakota’s poet laureate, Badger Clark of Hot Springs, whose poems are well known to many people here. Mr. Clark will be the guest of the Joseph Ward Brotherhood of the Congregational church at its regular dinner in the church parlors next Friday evening, March 9, and will then give a lecture in the church auditorium which will be open to the general public, a nominal admission fee being charged.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 3, 1948
• One of the good indices to a community’s growth and prosperity might well be its telephone exchange, and in that case, Yankton would seem to be experiencing both. According to R.W. Grisham, manager of the local plant, there are currently underway improvements and expansion costing about $75,000.
• The Yankton County Red Cross quota is $8,000 this year, according to Guy H. Harvey, chapter chairman. This is more than it has ever been, but higher costs of supplies, a greater disaster relief program, more aid to veterans, and the launching of the new blood bank program, necessitate a larger budget, he explained.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 3, 1973
• As the buzzer sounded and the cheers quieted, momentarily, the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans of Coach Dale Weinberger began to realize that they had beaten the favored West Point Central Catholic Bluejays, 58-56, in a thrilling comeback effort, which earned them their first trip to the Nebraska State “B” Tournament in the history of their school.
• There were 263 passengers leaving the Chan Gurney Airport on North Central Airlines flights during February this year, compared to 360 in January and 238 in February a year ago, according to Arvin Burkhardt, North Central station manager here.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 3, 1998
• Motorists will soon have a chance to “Explore Nebraska” in one convenient stop. The Explore Nebraska Welcome Center (ENWC) will be located at the scenic overlook on U.S. Highway 81 approximately three miles south of Yankton. ENWC committee member Gary Kimm of Yankton said work on the center is progressing well, but funds are still needed. “We were hoping it would be up and running in 1998, but that doesn’t look viable now. We’ll have it up in 1999,” Kimm said. “The biggest thing now is to get good, strong financial support not only to build, but to maintain.”
• In South Dakota, farmers get out the machinery for spring planting. In the nation of Belarus, they get out Geiger counters. Radiation is but one challenge awaiting Avon residents Rick and Mary Hurd as they arrive in Belarus Sunday. The former Soviet republic borders Chernobyl, where 1986 nuclear fallout hit the nation’s breadbasket and parts of Europe. The Hurds are working with the non-profit group VOCA, using their farm and journalism backgrounds to help set up cooperatives, raise crops and write newsletters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.