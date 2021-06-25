On The Rebound

At the height of the pandemic, Crystal Nelson couldn’t even give away tickets to her Yankton museum.
Nelson serves as executive director and exhibit coordinator of the Mead Cultural Education Center (MCEC), located on the Human Services Center campus. The Yankton County Historical Society moved its facility to the new location in December 2018.
“We had a great first year here in 2019, and then the pandemic hit. We were closed from March to June in 2020,” she said. “That was tough enough, but we had been out of our previous location (near Westside Park) for two years, and people were still looking for us there.”
Even after the Mead Center re-opened, Nelson faced a major issue. Vaccines were not yet available, or at least on a widespread basis, and many visitors remained hesitant about gathering at large indoor places.
As a private, non-profit organization, the Yankton County Historical Society relies heavily on paid admissions, memberships and donations. Nelson tried to get people through the MCEC doors any way possible.
“We gave away 4,000 free passes, hoping one person would bring somebody with them so we had at least one paid person out of two. Out of those 4,000 free passes, only 20 came back,” she said.
“Many people didn’t want to come because it was an indoor experience during a pandemic. But nobody understood we could put 30 people in our museum and you wouldn’t see another soul because our building is so large.”
However, things have improved dramatically in recent months, Nelson said.
“During the pandemic, 90% of our membership stuck with us even though they couldn’t use any of our services (while we were closed). And I would say, during the last two weeks, we have seen increases in visitation, It’s not pre-COVID yet, but we’re getting there,” she said.
“I feel confident to say we are looking at an average of 500 to 1,000 visitors a month. Consider that at our old location, we were seeing 5,000 visitors a year at most, so we’re looking at more than double the number of visitors during our first year here.”
While visitor numbers have grown, the museum continually faces fundraising needs not only for its daily operation but also to complete its transition into the new building, Nelson said.
Because of the pandemic, the museum supporters switched to a raffle rather than a public event during the past two years and raised a total of $35,000. Another $25,000 is needed to complete the museum relocation and upgrade, she said.
The situation isn’t unique to Yankton or the surrounding region, Nelson said.
“I follow the American Alliance of Museums, a national organization. We are considered a medium-sized museum for our area,” she said. “They are really good about sharing whatever anybody else is doing. Their members say, ‘If something is successful for us, feel free to try it. And if something works for you, take it and run with it.’”
A GRAND RE-OPENING
While the Yankton museum has been re-opened for a year, a state-run museum in Vermillion is first re-opening this weekend.
The Friends of the W. H. Over Museum is hosting a grand re-opening Sunday at the facility on the University of South Dakota campus. The museum has been closed for several months because of COVID concerns.
Two major museum supporters, Allen Johnson and former mayor Jack Powell, have both passed away and will be honored and celebrated at Sunday’s free public event. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m., with the event expected to last until 3:30 p.m.
Sunday’s grand re-opening carries special meaning not only for the museum but also for the community, according to museum board member Maxine Johnson.
“It is very exciting to now be in a position of hosting the public after so many months of having our doors essentially closed,” she said. “We have a long history of annual events that had to be placed on hold, but now we look forward to renewing our schedule. We especially have missed the children who truly enjoy the events we planned for them.”
Johnson, the museum’s event chair, said Sunday’s visitors can expect a return of familiar and favorite activities. The museum has a long history of including rhubarb in public programs with such events like Rhubarb Days.
“The grand re-opening will feature a sampling of events offered over the years that could include watermelon carving, a candy hunt, a pinata or other surprises,” she said. “Rhubarb will still be in season, so guests may have an opportunity to take home a taste of good jam. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite rhubarb recipe and or creations.”
Sunday’s event will also feature a special solar camera project activity for children ages 10 and older. Participants for this activity are limited to 10, and preregistration is required by calling the museum at 605-659-6151 or by emailing whover@usd.edu.
The activity will be conducted by board member and donor Lynn Mueller, who has contributed a very large collection of cameras to the museum, many of which are part of an ongoing exhibit. The unique collection marks one of the largest of its kind in the nation.
KEEPING THE INTEREST
A re-opening generates a great deal of interest, and Nelson wants to build on the momentum at the Mead Cultural Education Center.
“A lot of (our higher visitor numbers) is because of the new building, but I hope people realize this isn’t a one-and-done,” she said. “This is a repeat experience, and we have a lot of traveling exhibits. We always have something different.”
Nelson pointed to the tremendous possibilities to showcase items that even regular visitors may not have seen.
“We’re not the traditional museum. We hope that people give us the opportunity,” she said. “Since our first year here in 2019, we now have two to three times the things to see.”
Those additional exhibits are made possible because of more space, an outdoor heritage park and a third floor scheduled to house the Yankton College records and memorabilia by next year, she said.
While the cultural center was closed for months, the staff continued working on ongoing needs, Nelson said. One exhibit features the Human Services Center (HSC), which has served as a mental hospital dating back to Dakota Territory days.
“We were able to secure COVID relief funding to keep our staff, so we were able to finish our permanent exhibit, ‘Yankton State Hospital: Minds, Methods and Medicine,’” she said, using the facility’s original name.
“Our exhibits are more focused not just on telling the history but also putting it into the context of that time,” she said.
In that respect, HSC and its history have become part of the curriculum for both universities and high schools, Nelson said. The students not only learn more about mental health but also about understanding those with differences and not judging others, she said.
In an effort to bolster support, the Mead Cultural Education Center has also created partnerships. Under the Blue Star Program, all veterans are admitted free. The Yankton museum also offers discounts to partnering businesses and their employees. In addition, the MCEC has joined a national group where subscribers receive discounts when visiting member museums.
The Mead Cultural Education Center has also gained growth and exposure through its online programs and events such as the Feed Your Mind program on the first Friday of the month. During the month of June, children receive free admission and can enjoy hands-on experiences.
The historic museum itself has become an attraction because of its ornate features, Nelson said.
“We also have our non-museum things like rentals for wedding receptions, birthday parties and anniversary parties. Those events have really grown for us,” she said. “They have also become a really indirect way of benefiting us because so many people have been through here because they attended a wedding or reception at our venue.”
MARKING A MILESTONE
At the W.H. Over Museum, Friends president Larry Bradley sees the grand re-opening as a milestone in itself.
“This has been a challenging year for both volunteers and staff. I’m proud of how much work we were able to accomplish in spite of the pandemic,” he said. “In particular, the several-months-long creation of a new exhibit that features remnants of the historical 1880s Thompson House, recently moved from Main Street Vermillion.”
The exhibit will receive its debut, he added.
“This is the first time the public will have seen the new historic exhibit,” he said. “It promises to be one of our best exhibits; it features items salvaged and recreated by volunteers and includes reconstruction of a remarkable fireplace, pocket doors, a stunning beveled glass window, and more.”
At the Mead Center, Nelson believes the re-opening of museums — and learning from the lessons they offer — sets a strong signal that goes beyond the exhibits and buildings themselves.
“It’s an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, look at this. Look what it took for us to get here, look how bright tomorrow is and the future,’” she said.
“If people continue to work together for the common good, we can work together for a better tomorrow.”
