VERMILLION — The state of American democracy, and the role the media play in creating an informed electorate, will be at the heart of a daylong conference to be held on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion on Friday, March 10.

The annual Democracy Conference, sponsored by the Chiesman Center for Democracy at USD, will feature presentations, a panel discussion and a keynote speaker who will all address ways to improve democratic government and civic engagement in South Dakota.

