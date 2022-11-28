Update: First Big Snow Of Season Expected To Glaze Area

Winter is expected to land its first real punch of the season on the Yankton area Tuesday.
With predicted snowfall expected to be at its heaviest from 6-10 a.m., Yankton area residents should prepare for a slow morning commute.
Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 2:30 am
At press time, the National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a winter weather advisory for much of the southeast corner of South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska. The NWS was predicting that snow would begin in south-central South Dakota and central Nebraska late tonight and move into the Yankton area during drive time Tuesday morning, NWS meteorologist Jennifer Hacker told the Press & Dakotan.
The system is expected to drop 2-5 inches of snow and then move off quickly, ending — or at least winding down — by early afternoon.
“Right now, we’re looking for a narrow band of snowfall, and if you’re from these parts, you know that those narrow bands of snowfall are tricky to forecast, both in terms of amounts and exact location,” she said. “Right now, it looks like Yankton might be in the center of the band, and that would put it right around 3-5 inches of snowfall.”
The system’s path could still shift, so there’s uncertainty in the forecast in terms of accumulation, Hacker said.
“(Also), it could start out with a little bit of freezing drizzle before the snow actually develops,” she said. “There could be a little bit of light icing underneath the snowfall, but that should shift south of the Yankton area pretty quickly and impact areas more down towards Sioux City and Spencer, Iowa.”
Winds are also expected to pick up during the peak of the snow Tuesday morning and to continue until evening, Hacker said.
“I would say, we’re looking generally in the 30-35 mile-per-hour range (for wind),” she said.
Meanwhile, air temperatures are expected to reach their peak of approximately 32 degrees around midnight and then fall to the upper to lower mid-20s, remaining there throughout the day, Hacker said.
“Wind chills starting out in the morning (will be) in the mid-teens and falling down to around 10° for the bulk of late morning and afternoon,” she said, adding that the cold will continue into Wednesday.
Thursday into Friday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 30s to low 40s with no additional precipitation expected this week, Hacker said.
“For now, focus on a slow commute in the morning,” she said. “Expect slow travel, slippery road conditions and just don’t rush it.”
