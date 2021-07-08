GV Set To Build New Baseball Field

GAYVILLE — As it stands, there is one baseball field in Gayville, which is only big enough for 12-and-under baseball and all ages of youth softball to play on. But the community recently received a grant that will go toward helping build a new ballfield in town.
“The grant means a lot because in Gayville, we have one field and it is for up to ages 12 for baseball and 18 in softball,” Gayville-Volin School Superintendent Jason Selchert said. “We don’t have a field that would be of the appropriate size for kids to play 14-and-up, so that’s why we needed to embark on this.”
The Gayville-Volin School District received a $15,000 grant from the TWINS Community organization. The grant is for the construction of a new baseball field that will be large enough to welcome high school and Legion baseball to the community.
“Without a field this year, we have played all of our (14-and-up) games as away games,” Selchert said. “It’s not only tough to do that for keeping the kids interested, but it’s also tough teaching the game when you can only visualize certain things because of the smaller field.”
In total, the school board and the Gayville-Volin Baseball Association are attempting to raise $100,000 for the construction of the field, including the needed grass/turf, fencing and other amenities of a baseball field.
The TWINS Community Fund’s Fields for Kids category allows for communities to receive up to $15,000 to go toward the playing surface (grass, fence, turf, etc.). The Gayville-Volin School District is the entity that applied for the grant as the field will be built on school property.
Selchert said the school district was initially hesitant to get on board with a new baseball field since baseball is not an SDHSAA-sanctioned sport.
“Starting two years ago, the district was less than lukewarm about partnering with the community on a baseball field,” Selchert said. “Not only is this an economic driver, but it’s another avenue for kids to stay active in the summer, and the school is the active leader in that.”
In the past, kids in the community who wanted to play baseball at the higher levels have gone to Yankton, Vermillion or Irene to play, but the new field will hopefully keep kids in town, Selchert said.
“The thought process is if the school can partner with the community and the baseball association to give appropriate facilities, there’s no need for those kids to leave the community,” he said. “And once they are in the community, they’re in the school. It’s kind of a circular motion where they’re staying and the community is growing.”
There will be a fundraiser for general operating expenses and progress towards the $100,000 budget of the baseball field. The Gayville-Volin Baseball Association is hosting the fundraiser at the Gayville Community Center Aug. 7.
The Gayville-Volin Baseball Association hopes to have the groundworks of the baseball field done in time for the 2022 season so that there can be home baseball games in Gayville next summer.
