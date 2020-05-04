Union County in southeast South Dakota has been upgrading to having substantial community spread of COVID-19, the state reported Monday.
Also, Clay County (county seat: Vermillion) has been classified as having minimal/moderate community spread for the first time.
Union County (Elk Point), which reported two more cases Monday to give it a total of 32 known cases, adjoins Woodbury County (Sioux City) in Iowa and Dakota County (Dakota City) in Nebraska, both of which are considered major hotspots in the pandemic.
Also, it was announced Monday that Beadle County (Huron) has been removed from the community spread list. An early hotspot in the pandemic, the county was dropped last week from substantial to minimal community spread. According to the state’s website, a county is removed from the community spread list if 28 days have passed since the last active case.
Substantial community spread is defined as five or more cases of COVID-19 in a county or a group that are not travel related, while minimal community spread is defined as less than five cases in a county not considered travel related.
Meanwhile, Brown County (Aberdeen) reported six new positive tests Monday, and it now has a total of 65 known cases. Of those, 41 are assigned to employees of the DemKota Ranch Beef packing plant.
Overall, South Dakota reported 37 new positive tests Monday to give it a total of 2,668 cases, 817 of which are active. A total of 296 tests were processed by state and commercial labs.
Total hospitalizations during the pandemic rose to 211, with 69 currently hospitalized.
The number of recovered cases rose by 37 to 1,839.
No new deaths were reported. South Dakota’s toll remains at 21.
As of Monday, Yankton County stood at 28 known cases, with 23 recovered.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s website was down as of midday Monday; however, a press release from the Department of Health and Human Services late Sunday night reported two more deaths. Both deaths were reported in Dawson County (Lexington).
As of late Sunday, Nebraska had 5,659 known cases.
For area South Dakota counties, here is the list of positive tests, recovered cases and negative tests, with hospitalizations in parentheses, where applicable. All information is based on Monday morning’s website update:
• Bon Homme — 4 positive tests / 4 recovered cases / 198 negative tests (1 person ever hospitalized)
• Charles Mix — 5 / 4 / 90 (3)
• Clay — 7 / 6 / 148
• Douglas — 1 / 1 / 26
• Hutchinson — 3 / 3 / 99
• Turner — 17 / 14 / 154 (2)
• Union — 32 / 16 / 192 (2)
• Yankton — 28 / 23 / 467 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.