Vermillion Library Program To Look At TV History
VERMILLION — Learn about the early days of television with the Vermillion Public Library’s next Lunch & Learn Zoom lecture. Participants will meet online at noon on Friday, April 2.
TV is a part of everyday life in America, but how did it get its start? From its introduction in the 1920’s, through its rapid expansion after World War II, television has continued to reflect the society of its time. Stroll down memory lane and get reacquainted with the early days of television.
This is a free Zoom lecture led by journalist Evan Weiner. Register in advance to guarantee a spot. Registration can be done through the Vermillion Public Library website at vermillionpubliclibrary.org/programming, or by visiting bit.ly/vpltv.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion. Call 605-677-7060, or through email at vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
