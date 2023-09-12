PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony to honor U.S. Army Lieutenant Peter H. Monfore, son of Howland and Gertrude Monfore of Springfield and Sioux Falls. The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Community Services Center in Springfield (605 8th Street).
The Emanuel Creek Bridge on S.D. Highway 50, west of Tyndall, will be dedicated to Lt. Monfore.
On Sept. 19, 1951, his company was ordered to lead a night assault on Hill 851 during the battle of Heartbreak Ridge in North Korea. His company was successful in capturing Hill 851. Monfore was killed in action that day while defending his position on Hill 851.
Naming bridges in honor of our combat veterans who died while serving their country is an initiative of Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Military, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs.
“Whenever and wherever this nation has been called, in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, veterans have been there and have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories live on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Whitlock. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us the opportunity for remembrance, reflection, and respect — for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”
