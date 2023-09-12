PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony to honor U.S. Army Lieutenant Peter H. Monfore, son of Howland and Gertrude Monfore of Springfield and Sioux Falls. The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Community Services Center in Springfield (605 8th Street).

The Emanuel Creek Bridge on S.D. Highway 50, west of Tyndall, will be dedicated to Lt. Monfore.

