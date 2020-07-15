Incidents
• A report was received at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of car keys on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday of a fight on Summit St.
• A report was received at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday of vandalism on W. 2nd St.
• A report was received at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of a bicycle on Locust St.
• A report was received at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of shoes on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday of theft at a business off of Broadway Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.