Groundwater

The dry bed of the Arkansas River near the Santa Fe Trail crossing at Cimarron, Kansas. The Ogallala aquifer groundwater levels in much of western Kansas started dropping in the 1950s as pumping increased, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

 Max McCoy

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska’s ample groundwater resources, highlighted by the vast reserves under the Sandhills, are the envy of the nation, particularly to parched western states.

But participants at a recent agriculture and economic summit were told that it’s likely that a state law governing transfer of groundwater out of Nebraska would block such transfers to water-challenged states such as Arizona or Colorado.

