Avera Medical Group Willcockson Eye Associates and The Spectacle Shop is adding locations in Creighton, Nebraska, and Hartington, Nebraska.
These offices were formerly occupied by Dr. Roger Filips and his Filips Vision Source clinics before his recent retirement.
“Dr. Filips has provided care in Creighton and Hartington for many years, and we look forward to continuing to offer high-quality optometry services,” said Dr. Greg Kouri, an optometrist who practiced in Creighton and Hartington earlier in his career. “We are proud to expand the range of services we offer to these communities and to demonstrate our commitment to rural health care.”
The Avera Medical Group Willcockson Eye Associates and The Spectacle Shop office in Creighton is located at 817 Main Street. In Hartington, the location is 202 S. Robinson Avenue.
Current plans are for Dr. Kelsey Fitzgerald to offer medical eye exams beginning in March. She will be in Hartington on the first, second and fourth Mondays of the month. She will be in Creighton the third and fifth Mondays of the month. Clinic hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to optometrists Dr. Fitzgerald and Dr. Kouri, Avera Medical Group Willcockson Eye Associates includes Dr. Trevor Kindle, an ophthalmologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.