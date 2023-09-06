INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday of criminal entry of motor vehicle at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday of a fraud/scam call on E. 14th Street.
• Police received a report at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism or intentional damage on E. 15th Street.
• Police received a report at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of metal roofing on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday of the disorderly conduct of a female refusing to leave a business on E. Fourth Street.
• Police received a report at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of alcohol from a local business W. Third Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
