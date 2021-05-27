Crofton Math Teacher Adds Honor To Stellar Career

CROFTON, Neb. — In her geometry class, Becky Bruening gives students snack cakes and bars to use in math problems — and they eat it right up.
Bruening explains the day’s assignments for using the snacks, such as finding height, volume or surface area. The sweet treats must remain wrapped during the problem-solving process.
The Crofton High School students meet their new friends: Little Debbie, Nutty Buddy, Banana Laffy Taffy, Swiss Rolls and Zebra Cakes, to name a few. The students receive the same snacks and work among themselves.
“I wanted to try something new in the classroom — and I was hungry,” she joked.
However, she was serious as she went around the classroom, stopping at the different desks to observe the students’ work. “I like your calculation for this area, but I don’t like (your figure for) the base,” Bruening advised one team.
Bruening has used those creative approaches to engage and motivate students for 35 years — the first 20 at neighboring Wynot, Nebraska, and the past 15 at Crofton.
Now, she has been recognized with the Outstanding Secondary Teacher Award from the Nebraska Rural Community School Association (NRCSA).
Crofton Principal Johnnie Ostermeyer said Bruening has been the school’s first recipient of the award in the past 10 years and, to his knowledge, may be the first one ever at the school.
Bruening had been working with the junior high level but wanted to try teaching the upper level courses in high school, Ostermeyer said. She was doing such an outstanding job in her past position that he was hesitant about the change. But he saw her desire, and the move has resulted in outstanding results in her new classes.
Crofton students’ ACT scores in math have risen more than one full point during her tenure and remain above the state average, the principal said. In addition, many Crofton graduates have been better prepared for their college math courses because of her thorough preparation, he added.
Ryan Sprakel, one of her geometry students, praised her willingness to assist any student.
“She makes school interesting and fun. She’ll bring in all sorts of things to class,” Sprakel said. “She likes to roam around the classroom and help. If you try, she won’t let you fail. She’ll find a way to help you understand. It’s an honor going to a small-town school with someone who won that award.”
However, Ostermeyer said Bruening showed her true dedication after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2019.
“She was more concerned about her kids in the classroom than she was about her condition. She was worried about the quality of education they would receive if she wasn’t there,” the principal said. “I reassured her, ‘We’ll take care of it. I’m a former math teacher, and I can make sure those kids have a good understanding of their lessons.’”
Even with such support, Bruening still wanted to come back to school shortly after her chemotherapy treatments. Ostermeyer wouldn’t allow it, telling her to take care of herself first and that everything else would fall into place.
In the past, Bruening had prepared videos of each day’s lessons so students missing class could view them and catch up. Now, those videos were her way of providing students with continued instruction during her absence.
“I have always respected Becky, but now I respect her even more for her work ethic and dedication,” Ostermeyer said.
Bruening openly talked about her diagnosis — she noted a former student was her oncologist— but felt it was the school who served her well.
“I think it was probably my healing process, too, and how I dealt with it,” she said. “I needed to do something normal and ordinary. At school, I could put all my energy into the math curriculum for a few hours. And you could just feel the support when you’re around people.”
The pandemic then hit in 2020, forcing a shutdown of schools. Virtual learning became the norm, with Bruening improvising at one point.
When she couldn’t get the right Internet connection to teach a Zoom course from her house, she went out to her pickup and used its satellite technology for her “classroom.”
During her career, Bruening has seen a quantum leap in technology. However, she resorted to the old methods during this year’s rolling blackouts.
“I basically opened up the window blinds for more light, grabbed a marker and kept teaching,” she said. “Smartboard or chalkboard, good teaching is good teaching.”
As for her award, Bruening said the Crofton schools make things enjoyable.
“We have fantastic students from fantastic families, with great administrators and teachers,” she said. “It’s easy to do a good job with a good school system.”
