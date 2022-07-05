INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 11:23 p.m. Saturday of a ditch fire on 448th Ave. near 306th St. near Volin. Deputies provided traffic control until the fire was extinguished.
• The sheriff’s office responded to a fire call at 11:25 p.m. Sunday involving a dumpster fire on Missouri Valley Drive. The fire was extinguished by fire department personnel.
• A report was received at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday of a person missing on E. Sixth St.
• A report was received at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday of indecent exposure on Walnut St. A “male with not very much clothing (was) screaming.”
• A report was received at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism on Levee St. A restroom was reported destroyed at Riverside Park next to the playground.
• A report was received at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday of a toilet destroyed by fireworks on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday of toilets damaged by fireworks at Sertoma Park and Memorial Park.
• A report was received at 6:04 a.m. Tuesday of damage to portable toilets on Levee St.
• A report was received at 6:20 p.m. Monday of a possible domestic violence incident.
• A report was received at 4:22 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Ave.
• Both the Yankton Police Department and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received several fireworks complaints over the holiday weekend.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
