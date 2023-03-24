100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 25, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, March 25, 1948
• A new modernized prescription department was opened by the City drug store last weekend, according to Dan Gackle, proprietor. Facilities include proper refrigeration for serums and medicine formulae.
• The sale of the Scotland Journal plant to Paul Goeken and Filmore Schatz was announced this week by the present owner and publisher J.O. Lee. The changeover in management will be effective April 1. Lee is retiring from active business after 65 years in the printing and newspaper publishing fields.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, March 25, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 25, 1998
• While a federal agency hasn’t awarded the city funds for the Marne Creek project, city officials say they think the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is progressing on the city’s grant request. “Everything appears to be hopefully on the fast track,” City Manager Eric Swanson said. “They’ve (FEMA) outsourced the environmental study to Woodward-Clyde, of Omaha, Neb. and are taking a look at our grant application.”
• Yankton County commissioners heard from an irate Yankton resident who said he was disturbed by the way drug cases were being handled by the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s office. Don Schuldt, of Yankton, was not on the agenda for the County Commission’s Tuesday night meeting, but asked commissioners to find a way to “find out what’s going on” with drug cases. While he did not mention anyone by name, Schuldt told Commissioners about one recent case where a drug offender had been arrested several times and still made bail.
