100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 20, 1922
• The first serious effect of the present strike of coal miners was felt in Yankton today with the receipt of an order by Agent F.W. Warring of the Northwestern road, cancelling passenger train service between Yankton and Centerville. The order is effective tomorrow will prevail until further notice. The order came from the division superintendent at the Huron office and says the action is taken on account of the shortage of coal which makes curtailment of train service necessary.
• Operatives from the Office of State Sheriff John Shanks reported the arrest at Custer of George Jenks and C.M. Simons, Meade County Commissioners, on a charge of selling intoxicating liquor. Both men were attending a county commission meeting which was sitting as a board of equalization. When arrested the men were alleged to have been in the act of selling five gallons of whiskey. Jenks, has declared himself ready to plead guilty and appear in court but Simon has secured the services of an attorney and will fight the case.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 20, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 20, 1972
• After 50 years of teaching English – most of them in Vermillion and Yankton – Dr. Edward Ehrensperger is retiring at the end of the Yankton College summer session this week. But “retirement” doesn’t mean rocking chair for the internationally recognized scholar. Among other projects he plans a revision of a volume on South Dakota place names which he first directed in the 1930s.
• Yankton High School Distributive Education students earned $70,229.30 in the 1971-72 school year in their on-the-job training. The 67 students here put in an average of 25.5 hours per week with 52 employers in fields ranging from health to sales and trades.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 20, 1997
• No pape
