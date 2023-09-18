The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vaccine committee has recommended that all who are over the age of 6 should get the new COVID-19 booster shot. This new vaccine, available from both Moderna and Pfizer, is the only one approved against COVID-19 as the previous boosters are no longer authorized.
Chad Thury, DO, medical director of clinical quality for Avera Health, is encouraging everyone, especially people with chronic medical issues and those over 65, to get the shot when it becomes available at their pharmacies.
“Number one, it’s safe and effective,” he said. “The booster decreases the risk of getting COVID, long COVID symptoms and severity of the illness if you do acquire it.”
Thury pointed out that 85% of people who die from COVID are over the age of 65.
“Most people who ended up in the hospital hadn’t received their bivalent booster,” he said. “We’ve seen a little uptick across the (Avera Health) System in positive cases. We’ve gone from 5% positivity rate to 12% here recently. Hospitalizations haven’t gone up, but positive tests have.”
Thury also pointed out that many people are testing at home, so those increases are somewhat hard to quantify.
“There could be more positive cases out there than we know,” he said.
As for the new variants, Thury noted that they are from omicron family, which does spread more easily than its earlier counterparts but produces less hospitalizations.
“I don’t have more concern about the new variants, but I do encourage people to get the shot,” he said. “For most people, it’s just a one-time additional shot.”
Thury also recommended that people get their seasonal flu shots and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccinations.
Byron Olson, pharmacist and owner of Roger’s Family Pharmacy in Yankton, said most pharmacies, including his, are still waiting on shipments.
“At this point, we’re just waiting for the vaccines to arrive,” he said. “I expect them to arrive sometime in the next 2-3 weeks, or it could be as soon as next week.”
The pharmacy has already been busy with flu and RSV vaccinations, according to Olson.
There will be one new wrinkle with the new COVID booster shots: They aren’t simply “free” anymore. Olson expects most insurances and Medicare/Medicaid will cover the vaccination and believes other programs are in the works for those who are uninsured.
He also pointed out that the new boosters are monovalent shots targeting one variant as opposed to the previous bivalent boosters.
“We’ll be sending out notices to our customers when the boosters become available,” Olson said. “People can also go to vaccines.gov to find out which pharmacies currently have the boosters available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.