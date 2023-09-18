COVID Booster
vetre - stock.adobe.com

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vaccine committee has recommended that all who are over the age of 6 should get the new COVID-19 booster shot. This new vaccine, available from both Moderna and Pfizer, is the only one approved against COVID-19 as the previous boosters are no longer authorized.

Chad Thury, DO, medical director of clinical quality for Avera Health, is encouraging everyone, especially people with chronic medical issues and those over 65, to get the shot when it becomes available at their pharmacies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.