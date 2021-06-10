VERMILLION — No injuries were reported and damage was limited Wednesday for a fire call at the University of South Dakota.
Multiple agencies responded to the call at the Lee Medical Building on the USD campus at 215 E. Clark Street, according to Vermillion Fire Chief Matthew Callahan.
The fire chief released details on the call and the decision to seek mutual aid from other departments.
At 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to an activated fire alarm at the medical school. While enroute, the call was upgraded to a working fire after it was advised that smoke was present in the building.
The first arriving unit was informed by the University Police Department (UPD) that there was smoke on the second and third floors on the west side of the building. The UPD advised the smoke was light but getting worse.
Firefighters entered the building, discovering light smoke with a burning smell. Further investigation revealed belts had burned up on a HVAC unit which created the smoke.
“Mutual aid units were requested from several area departments due to the complexity of a potential fire in the building and the hot weather conditions present at the time,” the Vermillion Fire Department website said.
The building was occupied at the time of the call, but all persons had exited the building prior to the arrival of fire units. No civilian or first-responder injuries occurred during this incident.
The total call time was approximately 90 minutes, Callahan said.
The fire chief listed the responding units:
• Vermillion Fire EMS Department – 4 Apparatus / 3 Support Vehicles / 20 Personnel
• Elk Point Fire Department – 1 Apparatus
• Gayville Fire Department – 1 Apparatus
• Yankton Fire Department – 1 Apparatus / 1 Support Vehicle
• University of South Dakota Police Department
• Vermillion Police Department
