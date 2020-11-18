WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Yankton Press & Dakotan sports reporters Jeremy Hoeck and James Cimburek were among the finalists for South Dakota Sportswriter of the Year, as selected by members of the National Sports Media Association.
Hoeck is a two-time winner of the award, in 2015 and 2016. He has been a finalist for each of the past six years.
Cimburek won the award in 2013. The Press & Dakotan is the only newspaper in South Dakota with two former South Dakota Sportswriter of the Year honorees on its current staff.
The late Howard “Hod” Nielsen, the only individual to win both Sportswriter and Sportscaster of the Year for the state of South Dakota, was a three-time Sportswriter of the Year (1993, 1994, 1996) as a member of the Press & Dakotan staff.
Hoeck and Cimburek are joined by Brian Haenchen of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader and Ryan Deal of the Mitchell Republic on the final ballot. Deal was honored in 2019, his third straight award.
Nominees for the state’s Sportscaster of the Year award were John Thayer of Coyote Sports Properties, Vermillion; Jeff Duffy of KOKK Radio, Huron; Jay Elsen of Midco Sports Network, Sioux Falls; and Tim Smith of KMIT Radio, Mitchell. Yankton’s Scott Kooistra won the honor in 2019.
NSMA member will vote during the month of December, with honorees announced in the second week of January. The awards will be presented during the NSMA Awards weekend, June 26-28, 2021, in Winston-Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.