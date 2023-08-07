Yankton Painting is teaming up with Sherwin Williams this fall to paint the exterior of a home for a veteran or senior for free.
If you, or someone you know, is a senior or veteran and needs the exterior of their house painted, email 2-3 paragraphs with your story to yanktonpainting@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.