South Dakota recorded 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Union County — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,078.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 4:23 pm
For Union County, it was the 54th COVID death overall and first posted since Oct. 5.
The DOH recorded 871 new infections, while current hospitalizations tumbled by nearly 50% to 41 (-40), the lowest level since May 25. There were 41 new hospitalizations reported.
New area South Dakota cases included: Bon Homme County, +8; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +6; Union County, +4; and Yankton County, +10.
Union County also reported one new COVID-related hospitalization, while Yankton County’s hospitalization total (273) was amended downward by one.
The dashboard on the SD Department of Health website reports 76 people are currently hospitalized, not 41.
