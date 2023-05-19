Nebraska Budget

Replacing the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln with a new, 1,500-bed facility still won’t solve the state’s chronic prison overcrowding, some senators argued Thursday. 

 Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers gave a final OK Thursday to a two-year budget that calls for about $5.3 billion a year in spending, with an average increase of 2.2%.

The austere budget sets aside a generous amount for cuts in state income taxes and increases in tax credits for property taxes, as well as allocating the final funds for a $366 million state prison and reserving $574 million for the Perkins County Canal.

