HARTINGTON, Neb. — A former Wynot, Nebraska, village clerk/treasurer has been bound over to district court on a theft charge.
Rose Rolfes faces one count of theft by deception in Cedar County Court. The complaint alleges Rolfes caused the Village of Wynot to suffer pecuniary losses totaling between $1,500 and $4,999.
Rolfes allegedly committed the theft between Dec. 31, 2016, and June 18, 2019, according to court records. The charge alleges she intentionally used a credit card, charge plate or other instrument for the offense.
The Class IV felony carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, 12 months of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine.
Rolfes was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Cedar County Court in Hartington. The hearing would have determined whether probable cause existed for the defendant to be bound over to district court.
However, Rolfes waived the preliminary hearing, according to the Cedar County Attorney’s office. She had previously received at least two continuances in the proceedings. The defense sought the additional time to prepare its case.
She has been bound over for arraignment June 22 in Cedar County District Court in Hartington, according to the county attorney’s office.
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney filed the complaint Dec. 30 in Cedar County Court.
