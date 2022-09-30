VERMILLION — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Clay County, will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to gather public input to update the Clay County Master Transportation Plan. This open house public meeting will be held at the Clay County 4-H Center (515 High St. in Vermillion) starting at 5:30 p.m.

A brief presentation will take place at approximately 5:45 p.m. The open house will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. The opportunity to present written comments at the open house will be provided.

