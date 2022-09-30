VERMILLION — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Clay County, will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to gather public input to update the Clay County Master Transportation Plan. This open house public meeting will be held at the Clay County 4-H Center (515 High St. in Vermillion) starting at 5:30 p.m.
A brief presentation will take place at approximately 5:45 p.m. The open house will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. The opportunity to present written comments at the open house will be provided.
The Clay County Master Transportation Plan Study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose of the open house is to inform the public of the study’s findings and proposed recommendations and gather public comment on the proposed recommendations.
For those who cannot attend the meeting, or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at https://ulteig.com/claycountymtp/.
Written comments will be accepted until Oct. 19, 2022.
Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.
For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.
