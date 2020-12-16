Virtual Reality: Hartington Musician To Perform At National FB Title Game

KEARNEY, Neb. — Trumpet in hand, Sadie Uhing will perform during college football’s biggest game — but you won’t find her on the field.
For that matter, the Hartington, Nebraska, student won’t be found in the stadium or even the host city of Miami.
Uhing will perform during a virtual show that goes online Jan. 11 during halftime of the NCAA national championship football game. The band consists of nearly 1,500 students from 200 schools representing 45 states and Puerto Rico.
Uhing graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington. She currently attends University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK), where she is a sophomore music education major. The upcoming video performance is sponsored by the College Band Directors through its National Association Intercollegiate Marching Band.
“When I found out that Dr. Brian Alber (at UNK) nominated me for the Intercollegiate Marching Band, I was ecstatic,” Uhing told the Press & Dakotan. “I have never done anything like this before, and I was honored to be a part of something so big. … I can’t wait for the performance to air on January 11.”
The video provides an alternative to a live band performance during COVID-19. The virtual marching band will perform Beyonce’s “End of Time.”
Because of the pandemic, musicians selected for the virtual band were asked to record individual performances, along with choreography, while wearing their respective marching uniforms. GPG Music will edit the video clips into one virtual marching band show shared during the game.
Uhing didn’t step foot on a football field for this performance, but she still felt the pressure knowing she would be seen nationwide. The timeline for the entire process was compressed to ensure adequate time for producing and editing the video.
“For this type of performance, they didn’t give us much time to prepare. They sent the music and instructions a week in advance of the due date,” she said. “I spent lots of time learning the music and choreography for this virtual marching band. I have everything submitted already, and they are currently working on editing our videos together for the big showcase at the college national football championship.”
Because of the remote process, Uhing was required to make her own arrangements and complete her segment on her own.
“The process for this performance was unique because I had to record myself playing to the music with headphones on while having (to) videotape myself playing the music as well,” she said. “It was a difficult process having to keep track of all of the technology being used. Luckily, I got to record everything I needed within UNK, which helped make the process easier.”
The selected song provided some hurdles in itself, Uhing said.
“I was not very familiar with Beyoncé’s song ‘End of Time,’ but as I learned the provided arrangement, I found that it was very challenging,” she said. “This encouraged me to work even harder on my performance, and I still had fun while doing it. I had to learn choreography to this performance as well, which was a whole new challenge for me to do virtually.”
Uhing received an update Monday from those working with the production.
“I just recently had a Zoom conference with the Intercollegiate Marching Band to discuss how the editing and performance is all coming together,” she said. “It’s coming out great!”
Alber directs the UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band, which includes Uhing. She was chosen for the virtual band through a nationwide process, the director said.
“To the best of my knowledge, this is the only time something like this has been done — a marching band in a virtual format on this scale,” he said. This is a highly unique ensemble, as most performing groups for the national championship are the participating school marching bands.”
Alber praised the idea for a virtual band during a stressful and chaotic year, not only for the football teams but also for the bands.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the many talents of our marching band students across the country,” he said. “Despite a challenging fall season that has disrupted football and marching bands alike, having the chance to perform means so much to our students.”
Uhing showed her passion for music at Cedar Catholic, where she participated in Concert Band, Jazz Band and Pep Band. She was also selected for numerous honor bands. She enrolled at UNK as the next step in pursuing her music career.
“I chose to come here (to Kearney) because of their great education program and because of the opportunities they offered me upon auditioning,” she said.
Uhing serves as trumpet co-section leader for the UNK Marching Band. In addition, she has played with the UNK Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz/Rock Ensemble and Pep Band.
“She stays very busy!” Alber noted.
Uhing credited her success to remaining disciplined in her daily routine.
“Every day, I have a strict schedule of when I practice, when I go to class and when I work on homework,” she said. “Having a routine helps me fit everything in.”
Despite the COVID difficulties, the Pride of the Plains marching band continued to hold rehearsals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“UNK had only one home football game this year due to the (COVID) circumstances, and we performed our show ‘The Greatest Showman’ at halftime, Uhing said.
Nebraska-Kearney wasn’t unique in its situation, Alber said.
“Due to COVID-19, the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) created a path to showcase the many contributions of marching bands — even during a pandemic — throughout the country, as many bands have not been able to perform,” he said.
“College football and marching bands have such an intertwined history that creating some type of performance activity was vital. I am indebted to CBDNA for creating this opportunity for students, the many marching band programs around the country, and college football fans.”
For Uhing, the reality has yet to sink in.
“This experience is definitely more unique than anything else I have participated in. It is crazy to think that thousands of people will see this performance that I am a part of,” she said.
“It was very nerve-wracking recording my materials because I had to have the mindset that many people will see me perform this.”
And now, all that remains is the waiting.
“It feels surreal that my friends, family and many others will get to see this once-in-a-lifetime performance,” she said.
“I am so lucky to be a part of something so great.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.