PIERRE — At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, as “Purple Heart Recognition Day,” calling on all South Dakotans to acknowledge and remember the sacrifices made by the brave members of our military who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal.

The Purple Heart, our nation’s oldest military medal, is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. A Purple Heart is a solemn distinction and means a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves, or paid the ultimate price, while in the line of duty.

