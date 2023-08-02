PIERRE — At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, as “Purple Heart Recognition Day,” calling on all South Dakotans to acknowledge and remember the sacrifices made by the brave members of our military who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal.
The Purple Heart, our nation’s oldest military medal, is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. A Purple Heart is a solemn distinction and means a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves, or paid the ultimate price, while in the line of duty.
According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, more than 1.8 million Purple Heart medals have been presented to service members since the award was created in 1782.
“Every day, America’s service members selflessly put their lives on the line to keep us safe and free,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
SDDVA encourages all South Dakotans to set aside time on Aug. 7 to pay tribute to our heroes who have been honored with the Purple Heart. It is important for all Americans to learn the history of this important military award and the sacrifices made by the recipients.
“Our military remains as strong today as it has ever been. America’s veterans have been defined by the virtues of selfless service, sacrifice, and devotion to duty,” said Whitlock. “These men and women, who serve and have served, are the flesh and blood of American exceptionalism.”
