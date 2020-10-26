VERMILLION — Inès White’s life has taken her to Europe, where she was born, to Eagle Butte, where she grew up, to the University of South Dakota, where her higher education experience began.
White has come full-circle, so to speak, after bouncing around the globe during a long and prestigious career with the U.S. Army. She is now retired and once again back in Vermillion where she and her husband make their home.
Saturday, she stood behind the podium in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to deliver the main address to USD graduates at the university’s 133rd commencement ceremony.
She said University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring asked her approximately a year ago to deliver the keynote address at USD’s commencement. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last spring’s commencement was postponed until Saturday. Both graduates and audience members sat at social distances in the sports center during the commencement, wearing masks.
“What a year it has been. I can honestly say that writing this speech has been a roller coaster ride,” White said, who started jotting ideas down back in January because she wanted her words to matter and be worthy of the graduates’ attention.
“Needless to say, with 2020 being what it is, all of those first ideas and many others that followed were quickly discarded,” she said. “Throughout the spring and summer and until very recently, my mind never rested. What could I say? Should I cover those issues that you hear on the news every day? Am I qualified to do so?
“As amazing as it sounds, I finally found inspiration right here at home from a couple of our very own kind of family members,” White said. She referred to two USD students who produced a video that was shown in the sports center moments before the commencement ceremony began.
“This video was created as tribute to each and every one of you. It merges a beautifully written poem with numerous scenes of life on campus. The video is not just creative, but also heartfelt,” she said.
White added that the presentation inspired her with two specific messages.
“In the first few lines of the poem, it states, ‘Make an effort to focus on the good,’ and it closes with a message that reads, ‘USD will always be home to its seniors. Class of 2020.’ These two statements spoke right to my heart, because I truly believe that if you make an effort to focus on the good, you can make it through anything,” she said.
Focusing on the good is the way she’s lived her life and has helped her survive some of the significant events of her life’s journey and the impact USD has had on the last 37 years “on not just myself, but my loved ones. It might explain why USD and all Coyotes are family to me,” White said.
She was born in Brussels, Belgium and before becoming a naturalized American at the age of 15 she traveled the world from Europe to Africa.
The first major event of her life occurred when she was 7 years old, White said.
“My mother, siblings and I had immigrated to Eagle Butte, South Dakota. This move was supposed to be a fresh start for my family, but sadly, it was also the same year that after school one day, while waiting for the bus, my siblings and I were kidnapped, taken out of the country, only to return eight years later,” she said, adding that she wouldn’t focus on the negative details of those years because she’s always making an effort to focus on the good.
“The good is that we survived. The good is that our loving family never gave up on us and the good is that, somehow, I’m here as your speaker today,” White said.
As a first-generation student from a low-income family, she noted that she was unprepared academically and financially for life at USD.
“That struggle was, at times, unbearable,” White said. “One of the things that kept me sane during those early years was walking on to the USD cross country and track teams.”
After two years of constant struggle, White said, she followed some advice and walked into the ROTC Department.
“Much to my surprise, all that running and all of that studying resulted in a two-year scholarship and a monthly allowance,” she said. “It was the best decision I made that year.”
That year she also agreed to meet a Vermillionite, White said, who later would become her husband, Chris.
The couple had planned to return to Vermillion after White fulfilled her four-year commitment of service in the U.S. Army. That commitment would eventually stretch for over 25 years.
White is an adjunct staff member of the Institute for Defense Analysis, Washington, D.C. She has provided her logistics and strategic planning expertise in Mali for the last four years as part of the Security Governance Initiative effort for the Minister of Defense and for the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement efforts for the Minister of Security.
She served in the U.S. Army for 27 years as a logistics officer, retiring with the rank of colonel. Her last operational assignment was as the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, a component command of both the U.S. Transportation Command and Army Materiel Command.
Additional key positions include: Logistics officer, Central Command (Kuwait, Qatar and Iraq), transportation battalion commander (U.S. East Coast), and corps logistics officer (Germany and Iraq).
White also served as the military director of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, an advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. In this position, she coordinated the research, analysis, development and Secretary of Defense Approval of its annual report. This published document contains critical recommendations on policies relating to the retention, treatment and employment of professional women in the Armed Services.
The Whites moved back to Vermillion three years ago and are a Coyote family, she said, focusing on the good.
“Wherever life takes you, you’ll bring USD,” White said, repeating the concluding lines spoken in the tribute video that have rung true for her. “I promise, you’ll see. This is family. And the imprint you’ve made will always be.”
