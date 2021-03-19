Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton has been named among the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the United States.
It joins four other Avera hospitals on the list.
The Chartis Center for Rural Health evaluates hospitals nationwide. The four other Avera facilities named to the Top 100 list include:
• Avera Queen of Peace Hospital (Mitchell);
• Avera St. Luke’s Hospital (Aberdeen);
• Avera St. Mary’s Hospital (Pierre);
• Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake, Iowa, an Avera managed facility).
“Avera is proud that several of our facilities have repeatedly been named top rural hospitals. The hard work of Avera professionals, especially during the challenges of a historic pandemic, is recognized by this honor,” said Bob Sutton, Avera President and CEO. “The teams that work in each facility put the needs of the community before their own, knowing so many people depend on their local rural or community hospital for care.”
“Avera Sacred Heart is honored to be listed among the top community hospitals in the nation,” said Regional President and CEO Doug Ekeren. “We’re extremely focused on providing the highest quality care possible – close to home. I credit our amazing team of experienced professionals who serve with dedication and compassion.”
This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®.
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally. The INDEX eight pillars of hospital strength include:
• Inpatient Share Ranking;
• Outpatient Share Ranking;
• Cost;
• Charge;
• Quality;
• Outcomes;
• Patient Perspectives;
• Financial Stability.
The hospitals that are named to this list are top performers in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and operating at a lower cost than their peers, according to the report.
Last year, Avera Sacred Heart, Avera St. Luke’s and Avera St. Mary’s Hospital earned spots on the Chartis Center’s Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals list. That list is released in May.
