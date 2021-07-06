Friends of the Yankton Community Library will be hosting a Mid-Summer Bag Sale on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Rain date: July 17). Look for the blue tents on the library lawn. The Friends will provide you with a bag to fill for $2.
