ICWA

Sen. Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge, participates in a committee hearing during the 2023 legislative session.

 Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight

After the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act in a 7-2 vote released Thursday, Native American advocates in South Dakota applauded the decision and said the state should go further to protect Native children.

ICWA is a 1978 federal law giving preference to Native tribes in the case of foster care placement and adoption. The law was in response to high rates of family separation in Native communities and intended to keep removed children in Native communities.

