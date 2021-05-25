The Lewis & Clark Recreation Area has numerous activities planned for the Memorial Day weekend, starting with programs on Thursday. The schedule is:
THURSDAY, MAY 27
• 9 a.m. — Bird Hike: Gavins Nature Point Trail (1.2 Miles).
• 10 a.m. — Bird Feeder Craft (Allergy notice: Peanut butter will be used): Gavins Point Nature Trail in Picnic Shelter #2.
• 10:30 a.m. — BioBlitz Information: Gavins Point Nature Trail in Picnic shelter #2.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
• 1-3 p.m. — Fishing Fun; poles and bait will be provided: Chief White Crane.
• 4-5:30 p.m. — Eagle Program: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 6:30 p.m. — BioBlitz information: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 7 p.m. — Nature Bingo: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 8 p.m. — Sunset Dog Hike: Gavins Point Nature Trail (1.2 miles).
SATURDAY, MAY 29
• 9-9:30 a.m. — Bike Decorating: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 9:30 a.m. — Memorial Day Bike Parade: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. — Archery Classes. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Ages 8 and up: Gavins Point Archery Range.
• 1-2:30 p.m. — Suncatcher Craft: Lewis and Clark Amphitheater
• 6:30-7 p.m. — Art Class for Dogs (Allergy notice: Peanut butter will be used): Chief White Crane.
• 7:30 p.m. — Just For Fun Dog Show: Chief White Crane.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
• 9 a.m. — Dutch Oven Breakfast: Pierson Ranch.
• 10 a.m. — Photo Scavenger Hunt: Pierson Ranch.
• 10 a.m. — Non-Denominational Church Service: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater.
Along with these events, there is the seven-mile Biking & Hiking Trail, 1.2-mile Hiking Nature Trail, and 4.1-mile Multi-Use Chalk Bluffs Trail, along with three disc golf courses and various equipment available for checkout at the Welcome Center for additional family fun.
