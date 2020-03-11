Local Task Force To Address Virus

While local officials stress calm in the face of the encroachment of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Yankton area, preparation has kicked into a new gear.
At a press conference featuring local government and medical officials Wednesday afternoon, Yankton County Office of Emergency Management director Paul Scherschligt said a COVID-19 task force has been put together and that the Emergency Management Operations Center has been activated at a Level 2, meaning the center is operationally activated.
“We will have minimal staff on duty, but we’ll be doing meetings daily with the key representatives within the community and within other governments throughout the county to making sure that we’re getting information out to everyone.”
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) President Doug Ekeren announced that there has been a lot going on behind the scenes, including the identification of a central testing center for potential coronavirus patients.
“Our preparations also include the development of a testing center which will be at the site of the former Avera surgical hospital on the Fox Run campus,” Ekeren said. “The reason that we want a separate testing site is because, when patients have symptoms, we want them to talk to their provider and not come into our clinics and not come into our emergency department.”
He said that the reason for the central testing site is to avoid the loss of health care workers in critical locations like the Yankton Medical Clinic and the hospital.
“They expose the health care staff, who then have to go on home isolation for 14 days because you don’t want them to pass that along to others,” he said. “If we have enough of those issues, we simply aren’t going to have enough health care staff to take care of the patients that need us.”
Liz Healy, ASHH infection prevention coordinator, further detailed the testing protocol.
“If you believe that you need testing or if you believe that you’re ill with COVID-19, our first response to you is to call your health care provider,” Healy said. “If you do not have a health care provider, you can call 211 and they will put you in contact with a health care provider that can assist you.”
She reiterated that people should not make the clinic or the hospital their first stop for a test.
“If you meet the criteria, they will contact the (state) Department of Health and if you do require testing, we will have you come to the Avera Surgical Hospital and we will give you very specific instructions on where we want you to come in,” she said. “At this time, in order to keep everybody safe — even though it seems a little impersonal — what we’ve been doing … is, we are having the patients stay in their vehicle.”
Healy said several people were tested at the site Wednesday with no issues. It was noted that the people doing the tests will be wearing extra gear for protection.
Following the test, people are asked to return home and self-isolate until the test results are known.
Dr. Michael Pietila of the Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) and ASHH said that YMC tested and confirmed one of the cases that has popped up in the region.
“We tested a case in the clinic on Saturday and it returned positive (Tuesday),” Pietila said. “We’ve isolated the two physicians who came into contact with that person and three of our other staff members. They will be in isolation for 14 days.”
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that there are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, including one in Bon Homme County. It was not made known where the patient identified at YMC is from.
Beyond these precautionary measures, he said that the clinic is still safe and operating as normal.
“No one at the clinic has coronavirus COVID-19,” he said. “We’re not closed and we won’t be closed. There’s a rumor out there that our physicians have it. No one has it. This is getting overblown. People are panicking for reasons that don’t make sense. Make sure and listen to reliable sources.”
Pietila made it clear that the virus will likely not give the vast majority of people any serious issues.
“Coronaviruses are a common cause of just the sniffles and the common cold. For 80% of us, that’s all it’s going to be,” he said. “In fact, 80% of us most likely won’t even know we’re sick. That other 20% that has symptoms, 95% of those are just going to be mildly ill. It’s not a severe illness in most instances; however, it’s highly contagious.”
He and others reiterated that it’s important for anyone who is sick to stay at home.
“The people who are most important to test right now … are those who have been exposed in close circumstances to someone confirmed to have COVID-19 or individuals who have traveled to an endemic country — China, Italy, Iran, South Korea or Japan.”
Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson also addressed the conference, saying that the city is also making its own plans for the pandemic’s arrival.
“We’ve talked at length about this with our department heads,” Johnson said. “One of our concerns is staffing if our employees become sick.”
He added that, so far, there aren’t plans to limit local gatherings connected with the city.
“We are not issuing any guidelines about big crowds gathering,” he said. “We have no guidance on that at this point, but I think it really is a time to think about, ‘Is it worth it?’ considering the potential for infection — especially if you’re an at-risk individual. We’ve seen what they’ve done in other countries who are facing outbreaks — Italy, China — and one of the most effective things they’ve done is limited people getting together and exposing.”
Johnson said that one of the most important things people can do in this time is think of others.
“Think about how we can hold each other up and give each other strength,” he said. “There are already people who have become sick; there will be more and we just want to think about how we can support them and help them get better. Really think about your fellow man at this time.”
In other COVID-19 news regionally:
• The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released an update on a Knox County high school student. The student, who has underlying health conditions, was transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medicine/University of Nebraska Medical Center. The student attended two games at the girls’ state high school basketball tournament on March 5.
— 9 a.m. Hartington/Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest High School.
— 7 p.m. Crofton/Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur game at Lincoln North Star High School.
The release further states “officials also identified students and staff who attended Crofton Elementary School on March 10 as a potential exposure event.”
• Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools will be closed at least through today. Hartington Cedar Catholic and Holy Trinity School in Hartington and Crofton Community Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week.
• Students at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools, Cedar County Catholic Schools and Wynot Public Schools are being asked to home quarantine until the health department can determine the level of risk.
• The Citizens of the Year reception scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.
• The District 1 South Dakota Farmers Union scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
