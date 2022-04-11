Sioux City Man Receives 10 Years For Sex Crime

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Saying he wasn’t asking the court for leniency, a Sioux City, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl in the Coleridge, Nebraska, city park.
Dawson Matthew Miller, 20, was sentenced Monday in Cedar County District Court in Hartington, Nebraska. As part of a deal, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual assault in the first degree, a Class IIA felony carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In addition, he waived all direct appeals.
He was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault and, because a gun was present, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Both are Class II felonies, each punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
The sexual assault occurred between 5-10 p.m. Oct. 29, 2021, according to court records. Miller, being 19 years or older, subjected another person — referred to with the initials A.M. and being at least age 12 but younger than age 16 — to sexual penetration.
During Monday’s sentencing, Miller apologized to all parties for his conduct.
Miller addressed District Judge Bryan Meismer and other court personnel. “I can’t imagine working a case like this,” the defendant said.
Miller said he held himself accountable for his actions and realized the court “needs to put people like me away.” He added that he was prepared for any sentence.
In addressing the court, Miller acknowledged he needed to get his life back on track. While in prison, he planned to complete his GED, participate in religious groups and take college classes.
Miller spoke of the harm he had caused the girl. “To the victim, I feel absolutely terrible for that (sexual assault),” he said, noting the lasting impact to her and her family.
Miller took issue with his pre-sentence investigation (PSI) which said he acknowledged committing a crime but didn’t feel remorse.
“That’s false on so many levels,” he said. “I feel terrible. I may have ruined a life, and that kills me. I hate the thought of hurting her. It kills me.”
At that point, Miller told the judge he was prepared for the maximum sentence of 20 years. “I’m not begging for leniency. I’ll take whatever you give me and use it to better myself.”
Defense attorney Nicole Brandt said her client took responsibility for his actions and expressed remorse. “This is a complicated case in the sense that (the sexual contact) was partly consensual but against the law,” she said, adding Miller wasn’t excusing his actions.
As he pronounced sentence, Meismer advised Miller that he would be classified as a sex offender and would need to notify authorities of his residency under state law.
In the end, Meismer said Miller’s crime warranted a prison sentence, also taking into account the defendant’s possibility of re-offending. “Anything less (than incarceration) would diminish respect for the law,” the judge said.
At that point, Meismer sentenced Miller to 10 years of hard labor at the Nebraska state prison in Lincoln. The judge credited Miller with 163 days served in the Cedar County Jail.
Meismer noted, under Nebraska’s sentencing guidelines, Miller would serve at least five years but would also receive credit for “good time” as well as time already served.
Court papers outline events leading to Miller’s arrest, as described by Cedar County Deputy Todd Greiner.
On Oct. 30, at approximately 5:43 p.m., Greiner was contacted by Cedar County Dispatch about a call earlier in the day. The party reported two people apparently having intercourse inside a vehicle at the Coleridge city park.
The reporting party later made contact with the two individuals, who said they were from Sioux City and were driving around and looking for free Wi-Fi. The male inside the vehicle was reported as acting strange. They were in an unplated Jeep Grand Cherokee now parked at the Laurel-Concord/Coleridge (LCC) Middle School in Coleridge
When Greiner arrived on the scene shortly after 6 p.m., he observed the described vehicle in a parking stall in front of the school. The deputy walked up and observed a male, later identified as Miller, lying down in the back of the gray Jeep and a female, later identified as A.M., sitting up next to him.
After Greiner knocked on the window, Miller crawled to the driver seat and opened the door. The deputy explained his reason for the contact. Miller denied any sexual activity happening but said he had been in town for a couple days, was homeless and was living out of the vehicle.
When the deputy asked for identification, the male said he did not have an ID but that his name was Dawson Miller, he was 17 years old and from Texas.
When Miller appeared nervous, Greiner informed him he could be charged with a crime if he was lying about his identity. At that point, Miller admitted his real birth date was Sept. 22, 2001, and he was age 20. Greiner ran their IDs through dispatch, and neither had warrants.
In the meantime, Cedar County Deputy Travis Schultz arrived on the scene to assist.
When Greiner asked what they were doing in Coleridge, Miller said A.M.’s sister and her sister’s boyfriend were also with them. They were staying at the boyfriend’s mother’s house, as she lived in Coleridge.
When the deputy asked, Miller said he knew A.M. was 15 years old. Greiner observed a camouflage gun case in the back of the vehicle where Miller had been resting. The deputy asked if there was a gun in the case, and Miller said his friend’s shotgun was in it.
Greiner returned to his patrol car, where Schultz had taken A.M. to the back of the vehicle and was interviewing her. Greiner ran the shotgun, a model 88 Maverick by Mossberg, through dispatch. The gun did not come back as stolen. In the meantime, A.M.’s sister and her boyfriend walked to the scene.
A.M. had informed Schultz that she and Miller did have sexual intercourse at the Coleridge city park the night before (Oct. 29) just after dark.
Greiner returned to the vehicle and arrested Miller for sexual assault. He placed Miller in the back of Schultz’s patrol car and read the defendant his Miranda rights. Miller was then taken to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
Greiner took A.M. to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to wait for her father to come from Sioux City.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.