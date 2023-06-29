If you saw unusual aircraft in the sky this week, you may rest easy — it was not a UFO; it was the U.S. Air Force celebrating 100 years of air refueling.
According to an article on the National Guard’s website, air refueling units were scheduled to perform flyovers at major landmarks, population centers and state capitals in all 50 states on Tuesday.
In South Dakota, flyovers were planned for the state capital in Pierre, the Badlands, Mount Rushmore and Sioux Falls, according to the article.
However, at least one resident at the Lewis & Clark Lake area reported to the Press & Dakotan that a refueling aircraft flew low over his house Thursday, and then turned west.
According to the National Museum of the Air Force, the first successful aerial refueling took place on June 27, 1923, when the crew of a DH-4B passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Lts. Lowell Smith and John Richter. The goal was to extend the distance a plane could travel before having to land.
In October 1923, Smith and Richter flew nonstop 1,250 miles from the Canadian to the Mexican border, refueling three times while aloft.
Their trip made mid-air refueling a real option to extend an aircraft’s range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.