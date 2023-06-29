If you saw unusual aircraft in the sky this week, you may rest easy — it was not a UFO; it was the U.S. Air Force celebrating 100 years of air refueling.

According to an article on the National Guard’s website, air refueling units were scheduled to perform flyovers at major landmarks, population centers and state capitals in all 50 states on Tuesday.

