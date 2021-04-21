LCTC Eyes Needed Repairs For Theater Roof

The return of audiences to Yankton’s Dakota Theater this season is raising spirits and funds for long-needed repairs, starting with the roof.
“The roof has been a longtime issue,” Lewis and Clark Theatre Company (LCTC) President Michael Schumacher told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s a can that’s been kicked down the road for a while.”
After record-breaking precipitation in 2019, issues with the roof became apparent. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown made fundraising from audience members impossible, at least for a while.
“We had to cancel our April and June shows last year,” he said. “Then, we made the decision to start doing shows again with all the COVID precautions, but there’s extra time and money that goes into that.”
Of the more than 300 seats on the floor and additional balcony seating, 20 to 35 were occupied at each show. This was due to social distancing requirements, but also uncertainty regarding public gatherings at the time, he said.
“We have had three ‘blessings,’ I like to call them, along the way,” Schumacher said.
Bernie Hunhoff, who was aware of the roof project, contacted Schumacher and invited him to make a presentation to the Yankton County Historical Preservation Commission, he said.
The board committed to match up to $30,000 of funds raised by the theater company, which cut the fundraising burden in half.
The second blessing came last November, when the collective giving group 100 Women of Yankton selected LCTC for a distribution of $16,200.
“I remember being out in the lobby of the theater and getting the phone call,” Schumacher said. “People wondered why I screamed, but when you get halfway to your goal in one fell swoop, that’s a nice feeling.”
The third blessing came from the Modern Woodman, which is doing a limited match of up to $750, he said.
Recently, the production of “Stuart Little” saw crowds return to the Dakota Theater, and with them, the prospects for fixing the roof this spring.
“It was great to hear the people calling in for tickets, emailing or messaging us on Facebook for tickets,” Schumacher said. “We had our four biggest audiences since COVID. It was just amazing to see popcorn popping, people getting concessions and people talking in the lobby.”
When the theater was originally purchased for the LCTC in the late 1980s, it was known that the roof would need repair, but not right away, he said.
“But then, 15-20 years later, LCTC raised the funds to get the roof repaired,” Schumacher said. “Unfortunately, by the time they realized that the repairs hadn’t been made, the entity that did it was out of business and out of state.”
Since then, the roof project has not been addressed, but leaking in the last few years has been bad enough that LCTC is once again seeking donations for repairs.
“It really started a number of years ago, when we had to keep monitoring the costume room and making sure things were in totes or in bags because of water getting in there,” Schumacher said. “At one point, we had to bring them out into the balcony to try to repair things above there.”
There has been leaking in the auditorium and in a room on the north end of the auditorium, he said.
“Anytime there’s a rainstorm, we realized, we were going to have to get buckets,” Schumacher said. “It just reached a point where we couldn’t allow it to go any longer, and that’s when we decided to move forward with the project.”
LCTC reached out to the community for recommended local contractors and requested bids, which came in at about $60,000. A recent increase in the price of building materials will likely raise the projected cost, which contractors are currently updating, he said.
Nevertheless, LCTC can see a light at the end of the tunnel, he said.
“We are currently at about $22,500 of the $30,000 that we need to raise without matching” Schumacher said. “This is just from community donors, people who toss one dollar or five or $10 or $20 into our goldfish bowl in the lobby during shows.”
The next step will involve a mailing effort to local supporters and business leaders, he said.
“But anybody can send us a contribution to the roof that will get matched,” Schumacher “And, if people want to volunteer, we never turn anybody away.”
For more information or to purchase season tickets, message the Lewis & Clark Theater Company on Facebook or call 605-665-4711.
