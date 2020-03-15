The Yankton Chamber of Commerce has announced that it has postponed its annual Social and Awards program, slated for March 27, due to health concerns.
“The Yankton Chamber has decided to postpone the Chamber Annual Social and Awards Event until a later date,” the Chamber announced in a press release issued Saturday. “We will also review and communicate any smaller event cancellations as they develop so that we support the efforts of containing the spread of infection.”
It was also announced that the Chamber will maintain regular business hours “so we can continue to serve our business community.”
“Please remember to make informed decisions from facts that have been shared by credible resources, and together, we will get through this proposed threat,” the press release said.
