LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) will invest over $26 million into childcare programs to improve access to quality childcare services throughout the state through the Business and Child Care Partnership Grant program.
The grant program, funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act will work with childcare providers and businesses to help aid opportunities for growth. It will also provide opportunities for those interested in starting a licensed childcare program in Nebraska.
“Our childcare providers are essential for communities to thrive. We have a deep appreciation for their abilities and service. The Business and Child Care Partnership Grant offers funding to help existing programs expand, and new programs to begin,” said DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith.
Beginning this month, DHHS will offer virtual informational sessions to share details about program eligibility. The Business and Child Care Partnership Grant application opens Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Informational sessions will cover the following:
Dates of virtual informational sessions are as follows:
• Monday, January 9, 6-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, January 10, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, January 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• el lunes, 9 de enero, desde las 7:30 hasta las 8:30 de la tarde (Tiempo Central)
• el martes, 10 de enero, desde las 6 hasta las 7 de la tarde (Tiempo Central)
In addition to the Business and Child Care Partnership Grant, DHHS also introduced the Workforce Stipend and Loan Repayment grant program focused on childcare workers to help their financial well-being and, more broadly, shape the future of early childcare and early education in the state by incentivizing workers to stay in the field.
