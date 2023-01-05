LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) will invest over $26 million into childcare programs to improve access to quality childcare services throughout the state through the Business and Child Care Partnership Grant program.

The grant program, funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act will work with childcare providers and businesses to help aid opportunities for growth. It will also provide opportunities for those interested in starting a licensed childcare program in Nebraska.

