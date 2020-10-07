The following permits were issued during August 2020:

Angela C. Mann, 1502 West 26th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $6,000

Aaron Hansen, 2508 Capitol St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $800

Michael Mathison Living Trust, 1702 Dakota St.; Roofing; $11,500

KN Construction Inc., 2517 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $128,592

KN Construction Inc., 2519 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $146,328

KN Construction Inc., 2505 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $126,540

KN Construction Inc., 2507 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $141,930

KN Construction Inc., 2509 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $144,384

KN Construction Inc., 2511 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $135,003

KN Construction Inc., 2501 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $119,377.60

KN Construction Inc., 2503 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $121,336.80

KN Construction Inc., 2505 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $116,869.20

KN Construction Inc., 2513 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $148,473

KN Construction Inc., 2507 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $123,518.80

KN Construction Inc., 2511 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $121,377.60

KN Construction Inc., 2509 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $116,869.20

John Richard Vavra, 1402 River Aspen Rd; Extra territorial jurisdiction; $2,000

J.W. Tramp Construction, 1705 Dakota Street; Single family home-new; $273,526.40

Karen J. Blum, 2415 Walnut St.; Siding/windows; $12,000

Living Solutions LLC, 705 West 7th St.; Siding/roofing/widows; $10,000

Michael Palu, 605 Augusta Circle; Windows; $1,500

Horseshoe Bend LLC, 101 Donohoe Blvd.; Single family home-new; $169,144.60

Larry’s Rentals LLP, 310 Pearl St.; Demolition

Riverfront Partners LLC, 500 East 2nd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $225,000

Joyce M. Kotalik Living Trust, 317 East 26th St.; Siding; $25,000

Craig Stanage, 807 East 11th St.; Siding; $2,985

Curtis A. Brooks, 1400 Maple St.; Siding; $20,000

Angela A. Degen, 906 Locust St.; Siding; $21,000

Fox Run Townhomes, 900 West 25th; Commercial-new; $3,913,724

Lelia Elder, 2014 Walnut St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $80,000

Michael Pieper, 1515 Pine St.; Windows; $1,500

Ryan Moser, 704 West 10th St.; Windows; $1,500

Steve Drotzmann, 1403 West Street; Single family home-new; $129,924

Steve Drotzmann, 1404 West Street; Single family home-new; $132,079.48

William J. Weins, 101 Douglas Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $80,000

Jeffrey Y. Warembourg, 505 East 20th St.; Roofing; $7,500

Steven M. Hansen, 609 West 10th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $2,000

Alan R. Livingston, 509 Linn St.; Roofing; $2,500

Marlow Real Estate LLC, 200 West 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $33,711

Reade Family Properties LLC, 202 West 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $31,194

Mount Marty College, 1005 West 8th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $69,079

Noah Kleinsasser, 1617 Mulberry St.; Windows; $1,000

Pamela Eli, 711 Linn St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $5,400

Johanneson Contracting Inc., 2500-2502 Dorian Dr.; Single family home-new; $191,064.80

Brian Leyden, 207 Gold Lane; Single family home-addition; $3,470

Howard L. Waggoner, 613 Picotte St.; Windows; $12,000

Trudy J. Dykstra, 2607 Ella Lane; Windows; $1,500

Bob Law Inc., 2000 SD Hwy 314; Extra territorial jurisdiction; $60,000

Total Fees: $15,538

August 2020 Total Valuation: $7,230,201.48

August 2019 Total Valuation: $6,075,498.80

2020 to Date Valuation: $27,992,429.98

2019 to Date Valuation: $34,026,942.60

