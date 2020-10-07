The following permits were issued during August 2020:
Angela C. Mann, 1502 West 26th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $6,000
Aaron Hansen, 2508 Capitol St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $800
Michael Mathison Living Trust, 1702 Dakota St.; Roofing; $11,500
KN Construction Inc., 2517 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $128,592
KN Construction Inc., 2519 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $146,328
KN Construction Inc., 2505 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $126,540
KN Construction Inc., 2507 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $141,930
KN Construction Inc., 2509 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $144,384
KN Construction Inc., 2511 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $135,003
KN Construction Inc., 2501 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $119,377.60
KN Construction Inc., 2503 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $121,336.80
KN Construction Inc., 2505 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $116,869.20
KN Construction Inc., 2513 Colton Ave.; Single family home-new; $148,473
KN Construction Inc., 2507 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $123,518.80
KN Construction Inc., 2511 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $121,377.60
KN Construction Inc., 2509 Trevor Avenue; Single family home-new; $116,869.20
John Richard Vavra, 1402 River Aspen Rd; Extra territorial jurisdiction; $2,000
J.W. Tramp Construction, 1705 Dakota Street; Single family home-new; $273,526.40
Karen J. Blum, 2415 Walnut St.; Siding/windows; $12,000
Living Solutions LLC, 705 West 7th St.; Siding/roofing/widows; $10,000
Michael Palu, 605 Augusta Circle; Windows; $1,500
Horseshoe Bend LLC, 101 Donohoe Blvd.; Single family home-new; $169,144.60
Larry’s Rentals LLP, 310 Pearl St.; Demolition
Riverfront Partners LLC, 500 East 2nd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $225,000
Joyce M. Kotalik Living Trust, 317 East 26th St.; Siding; $25,000
Craig Stanage, 807 East 11th St.; Siding; $2,985
Curtis A. Brooks, 1400 Maple St.; Siding; $20,000
Angela A. Degen, 906 Locust St.; Siding; $21,000
Fox Run Townhomes, 900 West 25th; Commercial-new; $3,913,724
Lelia Elder, 2014 Walnut St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $80,000
Michael Pieper, 1515 Pine St.; Windows; $1,500
Ryan Moser, 704 West 10th St.; Windows; $1,500
Steve Drotzmann, 1403 West Street; Single family home-new; $129,924
Steve Drotzmann, 1404 West Street; Single family home-new; $132,079.48
William J. Weins, 101 Douglas Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $80,000
Jeffrey Y. Warembourg, 505 East 20th St.; Roofing; $7,500
Steven M. Hansen, 609 West 10th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $2,000
Alan R. Livingston, 509 Linn St.; Roofing; $2,500
Marlow Real Estate LLC, 200 West 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $33,711
Reade Family Properties LLC, 202 West 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $31,194
Mount Marty College, 1005 West 8th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $69,079
Noah Kleinsasser, 1617 Mulberry St.; Windows; $1,000
Pamela Eli, 711 Linn St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $5,400
Johanneson Contracting Inc., 2500-2502 Dorian Dr.; Single family home-new; $191,064.80
Brian Leyden, 207 Gold Lane; Single family home-addition; $3,470
Howard L. Waggoner, 613 Picotte St.; Windows; $12,000
Trudy J. Dykstra, 2607 Ella Lane; Windows; $1,500
Bob Law Inc., 2000 SD Hwy 314; Extra territorial jurisdiction; $60,000
Total Fees: $15,538
August 2020 Total Valuation: $7,230,201.48
August 2019 Total Valuation: $6,075,498.80
2020 to Date Valuation: $27,992,429.98
2019 to Date Valuation: $34,026,942.60
