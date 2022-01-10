A driver was unhurt after their vehicle went into the Missouri River east of the Gavins Point Dam Sunday morning.
According to Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl, the department was called to an accident in which a 2021 Jeep Cherokee ran off Deer Boulevard and into the partially iced Missouri River around 4 a.m. Sunday.
The driver was not injured, but a number of charges are being sought against the individual, including driving under the influence, failure to report an accident and false reporting.
Yankton County Search & Rescue assisted with towing the vehicle out of the water.
